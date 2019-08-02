FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Probe threatens Oklahoma virtual school expansion into Texas

 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An embezzlement investigation has placed a contract between a Texas public charter school and Oklahoma’s largest online school on hold.

A spokesman for Lewisville, Texas-based Responsive Education Solutions told the Tulsa World its contract with Oklahoma’s Epic Charter Schools was withdrawn because of the probe.

In a statement, Epic co-founder David Chaney said he hopes to proceed with the contract after investigators clear his program.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation search warrant filed in July alleges Chaney and co-founder Ben Harris inflated student enrollment and embezzled more than $10 million in state funding. Formal charges haven’t been filed and both men deny wrongdoing.

The Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock, Arkansas, also ended negotiations with Epic shortly after reports of the investigation surfaced in February.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com