FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawsuit filed over fatal Christmas Day Tulsa Police shooting

 
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Family members of a man who was fatally shot during an encounter with Tulsa police on Christmas Day have filed a lawsuit claiming an officer used excessive force.

The Tulsa World reports the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kimberly Flanagan, the mother of 31-year-old Jacob Craig, against the city and Officer Jairo Calle.

The Dec. 25, 2017, shooting was captured on another officer’s body camera. In February, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office cleared Calle of criminal liability.

Flanagan has said her son had a history of mental illness and could have been under the influence of mushrooms when he was shot. She claims body camera footage shows Calle “failed in numerous ways” to save Craig, who also had post-traumatic stress disorder.

The city didn’t comment on the petition.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com