Money stolen during fundraiser for Boise stabbing victims

 
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating after a local gym reported the theft of about $2,000 in donations raised during a fundraising event for victims of last month’s knife attack at a Boise apartment complex.

KTVB-TV reports the charity workout event Saturday morning was princess-themed in honor of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, who died in the June 30 knife attack that injured eight others.

The owner of the Boise CrossFit, Andy Rosenbaum, says organizers noticed money was taken from the jar at the end of the event. He has pleaded with the person who took the money to give it back.

Garden City police are investigating and reviewing surveillance video.

___

