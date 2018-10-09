$25M for parents of UF student killed by garbage truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors have awarded $25 million to the parents of a University of Florida student who was run over and killed by a garbage truck near campus.

The Gainesville Sun reports that an Alachua County jury awarded $12.5 million each on Friday to the parents of 20-year-old Abigail Dougherty. Dougherty was killed by a Waste Corporation of America garbage truck nearly two years ago. The jury found that WCA of Florida, LLC was 80 percent liable.

Gainesville police say Dougherty was attempting to cross a busy intersection in October 2016 when the garbage truck hit her while making a right turn. The lawsuit filed by Pat Dougherty and Anita Forester says the truck driver was negligent in not yielding the right of way.

WCA’s attorney says he’s not sure if they’ll appeal the decision.

