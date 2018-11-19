FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fla. town where blacks were massacred renounces racist past

 
Share

OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida town where dozens of African-Americans were massacred and a black neighborhood was burned down almost 100 years ago is renouncing its racist past.

Ocoee city commissioners plan to issue a proclamation Tuesday acknowledging the 1920 attack on the black community in that caused African-Americans to move away for decades.

The proclamation renounces the city’s past as “a sundown town,” a place where African-Americans could be endangered if they were in city limits after sunset. The Orlando Sentinel reports the proclamation reads: “Let it be known that Ocoee shall no longer be known as a sundown city but the sunrise city with the bright light of harmony, justice and prosperity shining upon all our citizens.”

George Oliver, who this year became the first African-American elected to the Ocoee City Commission, said it’s time to let people know that Ocoee has evolved.

Other news
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages
David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. An impasse at the United Nations Security Council delaying opposition-held northwestern Syria is putting the lives of millions in "danger", the president of the International Rescue Committee said. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk

“If you were black, you didn’t want to go through here, day or night, but if you had to, you made sure if at all possible that you got out of town before the sun went down,” Oliver said. “That’s changed. It’s time we let people know.”

In 1920, a white mob attacked Ocoee’s black community after African-Americans attempted to vote. The mob surrounded the home of July Perry, set fire to Perry’s neighborhood and massacred dozens of black residents. The mob lynched Perry in nearby Orlando.

After the massacre, about 500 black residents fled Ocoee, leaving behind their homes and possessions. Ocoee had no black residents until the 1980, according to the U.S. census.

African-Americans now make up about a fifth of the town’s 46,000 residents, and Hispanics represent under a quarter of the population, according to the census.

Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson accompanied a group of central Florida residents to the April opening of a national lynching memorial and museum in Montgomery, Alabama. He said the memorial moved him.

“It sends chills down your back,” Johnson said.

Perry’s 79-year-old granddaughter, Gladys Franks Bell, said she never thought she’d live to see official recognition of the tragic event by town officials. Her then-teenage father and his siblings escaped Ocoee by hiding in woods and swampy wetlands.

“None of my family has ever forgotten,” Bell said. “It’s time for other people to remember.”

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/