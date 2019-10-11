Honduran cartel figure testifies he bribed presidents

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Honduran cartel figure testifies he bribed presidents

By CLAUDIA TORRENS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The former boss of Honduras’ Los Cachiros cartel testified Friday that he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to the current and former presidents of Honduras in exchange for protection from extradition to the United States and other favors.

Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga said in a Manhattan court that he gave then-President Porfirio Lobo between $500,000 and $600,000 in 2009 and alleged that Lobo helped him launder the proceeds from drug trafficking.

Rivera Maradiaga also said he paid a $250,000 bribe to current President Juan Orlando Hernández, without specifying the date. He said he bribed many Honduran politicians, including the current minister of security.

Lobo has denied wrongdoing, saying last week that he did not receive illicit money from anyone and calling accusations against him “falsehoods from criminals who are trying to reduce their sentence in the USA.”

Other news
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

Juan Orlando Hernández, who is not charged, has similarly called allegations against him lies by “confessed murderers” who want lesser prison sentences and to get revenge against him for his extradition and anti-crime actions.

Rivera Maradiaga’s testimony came on the seventh day of the drug trafficking trial against Tony Hernández, Hernández’s brother.

The former trafficker, who acknowledged being responsible for 78 murders, later said on the witness stand that the leaders of another cartel, los Valle Valle, told him in 2014 that they planned to assassinate Juan Orlando Hernández because he stopped taking their calls after they helped finance his presidential campaign.

Rivera Maradiaga said he had no intention of going along with that plan.

“The FBI revealed the magnitude of the plan by los Valle Valle cartel and its partners to assassinate me, because they knew that sooner or later we were going to capture them, extradite them and seize property obtained through blood,” President Hernández said Friday afternoon on Twitter. “Of that there is real proof; not like the accusations of the narco-assassins.”

Rivera Maradiaga’s testimony adds to a string of corruption and bribery accusations made at the trial.

He is considered one of the most prominent and violent drug traffickers in Honduras’ recent history. He has said that from 2002 to 2013, he smuggled some 130 tons of cocaine to the United States.

In late 2013, he began collaborating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The following year, he said, he met Tony Hernández at a Denny’s restaurant in the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, to discuss getting government money for a shell company that Rivera Maradiaga used to launder drug money. He filmed the encounter with a watch camera and gave it to the DEA, and it was shown in court Friday.

Defense lawyer Michael Tein questioned the witness about the millions he earned from smuggling drugs. Rivera Maradiaga said he made about $50 million and spent it on bribes, jewelry, property, contract killings and gifts to his girlfriends.

___

Associated Press writer Peter Orsi in Mexico City contributed to this report.