Report: Tourist arrested in Croatia on Turkey terror warrant

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s state news agency says police have arrested a German tourist who was vacationing on the country’s Adriatic coast and is wanted by Turkey on terrorism charges.

The HINA news agency said Thursday Croatian special troops detained the 52-year-old man near the coastal town of Omis where he was on holiday with his family.

Croatian police confirmed to the Associated Press that they have arrested a German citizen on an Interpol warrant, but refused to reveal any other details.

HINA says the man arrived several days ago from Cologne, Germany. It says he is wanted by Turkey for allegedly taking part in several terrorist attacks in 1989-2001.

The agency adds the man claims he has not visited Turkey for 25 years and is opposed to extradition.