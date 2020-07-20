U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he'll serve full term despite health questions
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Democrat Leger Fernandez has big money edge in US House race

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
 
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez has a massive money edge over a poorly funded Republican opponent going into a general election for an open U.S. House seat in northern New Mexico.

Federal records released last week show Leger Fernandez raised $335,959 from mid-May to June 30 following a grueling Democratic primary. According to records, she has just $232,855 cash-on-hand, reflecting the expensive Democrat primary.

In June, Leger Fernandez, a professional advocate for Native American communities and voting rights, defeated six competitors, including former CIA operative Valerie Plame. Democrats have monopolized the 3rd Congressional District with the exception of one special election, starting with former Gov. Bill Richardson in 1982.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who currently holds the seat, is stepping down to run for U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, records show Republican opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson raised less than $10,000 during the same time period that followed a close, three-way Republican primary. Records show she only had $6,102 cash-on-hand.

In recent days, Johnson has garnered attention for side-stepping statewide health orders and campaigning in Santa Fe Plaza without a mask.

“This is a free country. This flag here is the one that you’re upholding and the one that I’m upholding,” Johnson told officers seeking to enforce the health order, according to label video obtained by KRQE-TV. “So I do not support any type of infringement on my constitutional rights.”

She was later cited for not following the mask requirement to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The state fine is $100.

Follow Russell Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras