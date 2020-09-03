Fired agency spokeswoman sues Iowa governor, top aide

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Fired agency spokeswoman sues Iowa governor, top aide

 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health has filed a lawsuit against the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and one of the governor’s top aides that claims she was illegally fired because of her willingness to respond to media requests.

Polly Carver-Kimm said she filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the state, Reynolds and Pat Garrett, a spokesman for the governor, because they violated Iowa’s whistle blower laws when she was forced out of her job in July.

Department spokeswoman Amy McCoy said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation against the state. Garrett didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Carver-Kimm, who had worked as the department’s public information office since 2007, has also filed claims with the State Appeal Board against Reynolds, Garrett and the state.

In her lawsuit, Carver-Kimm claimed the state changed longstanding policy in how it handled press releases and open record requests in March amid the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The changes shifted all press releases to the governor’s office and media inquiries through the deputy director.

In the next few months, Carver-Kimm said her duties were diminished, which she contends was because of her efforts to respond to media requests and comply with Iowa’s open records law.

The lawsuit contends Carver-Kimm was told on July 15 that due to a “restructuring,” she could resign or be fired. The suit seeks compensation for damages, attorney fees, her reinstatement and backpay.