The Latest: Woman’s body recovered from flooding in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of Tropical Storm Michael in Virginia (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Authorities in Virginia say a rescue team has recovered the remains of a woman who had been missing since she was swept away in flash flooding during Tropical Storm Michael.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Saturday evening that a volunteer K9 rescue team found 62-year-old Ruby S. Allen’s body earlier in the day.

The discovery brings the total of storm-related deaths in Virginia to six, according to the state Department of Emergency Management.

Four others, including Allen’s son, died in flooding, and a firefighter was killed when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine.

Authorities had previously said Allen, of Eureka, was presumed dead. She, her son and grandson were in a car when it became stranded on a bridge.

State police say Allen and 36-year-old Ronnie Allen were swept away. Ronnie Allen’s 17-year-old son was rescued.

___

4:30 p.m.

Utility crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power to Virginia customers affected by Tropical Storm Michael.

Dominion Energy said in a news release Saturday afternoon that more than 6,000 personnel are working to get power back up for about 120,000 customers who remain without service.

More than 600,000 Dominion customers were impacted in what the company says was the sixth-largest outage in its history.

Dominion expects to have the “vast majority” of customers’ power restored by the end of the day Monday.

Appalachian Power reported around 4,600 customer outages as of late Saturday afternoon.

Michael brought high winds and flash flooding to Virginia after making landfall in Florida. State officials have blamed at least five deaths on the storm.

The Wakefield office of the National Weather Service said it confirmed seven tornadoes from Thursday associated with Michael.