Driver fatally injured in crash on icy interstate

WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — State police say a 19-year-old driver was fatally injured when a tractor trailer struck her car on Interstate 93 after she pulled over to switch places with a passenger.

Authorities say Ashley St. Onge, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was frightened of the icy road conditions and pulled over near Windham to switch positions with 19-year-old Nicholas Hadley, of Derry. A tractor trailer was unable to stop and crashed into St. Onge’s car while she was outside of it. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

St. Onge and Hadley were found on the embankment. Another passenger, 18-year-old Haley Wizboski, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was found inside the car.

St. Onge died at a hospital. Hadley suffered life-threatening injuries and Wizboski had minor injuries.

Details about the tractor trailer driver weren’t released.