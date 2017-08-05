Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Slain Indiana officer praised for service during funeral

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police officer who authorities say was killed by a man he was trying to rescue from an overturned car in Indianapolis was hailed during his funeral for his community dedication.

Several hundred police officers from around the state and country were among the mourners at Saturday’s funeral for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Several speakers during the two-hour service discussed ways Allan went above and beyond to help others, such as spending his own money to buy a new car battery for a stranded woman.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said hearts are heavy with Allan’s death and that “Indiana has lost a hero.”

Other news
FILE - A Citibank office is seen in New York on Jan. 13, 2021. Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, July 27, 2023, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a scooter to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Running back Aaron Jones getting more vocal as he helps lead young Packers offense
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations

“His feet took him into harm’s way numerous times to protect his friends and his neighbors. To protect your family and mine,” Holcomb said. “His eyes saw want and suffering, and he tried to better it. His ears heard sorrows, and he tried to right them.”

Holcomb bowed his head at Allan’s American flag-draped casket after speaking, then presented a folded state flag to Allan’s wife as he spoke with her and their two sons.

Allan was trying to help 28-year-old Jason Brown after a July 27 single-car crash when Brown suddenly became agitated and opened fire, striking the officer 11 times, authorities said. Brown faces murder charges and has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after two officers fired on him following Allan’s shooting.

Allan, 38, had been hired in January as a second full-time officer for Southport’s police force after about five years as a volunteer officer for the municipality on the south side of Indianapolis. He previously was a police officer for the Franklin Township school district in suburban Indianapolis.

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly and the mayors of Indianapolis and Southport were among other funeral speakers. The funeral was being followed by a procession past the Southport police station and back through downtown Indianapolis to Crown Hill Cemetery for Allan’s burial.

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn choked back tears while explaining that he lost not a fellow officer, but a friend, with Allan’s death. Vaughn said his department has seen many acts of kindness from the public since the shooting.

“Our officers will continue to relentlessly run toward accidents to preserve lives,” Vaughn said. “We are here and will continue to be here.”