Utah mayor under investigation for abusing retirement funds

OREM, Utah (AP) — Officials say the mayor of a city in northern Utah is being investigated for misusing his city retirement account.

The Daily Herald reports the Orem City Council said Thursday in a statement that they are investigating Mayor Richard Brunst on claims he altered dates and made unauthorized withdrawals from the account.

In an apology statement Brunst said he had made mistakes and did not realize he had exceeded the amount of withdrawals permitted by the city.

City officials said the investigation presents an opportunity for Brunst to be more transparent with his constituents.

The case is being investigated by law enforcement and may be referred to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com