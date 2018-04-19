FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Death row inmate resentenced to life in prison

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man sentenced to death in 2007 has been resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release because the state has since abolished the death penalty.

Jessie Campbell III was convicted of shooting three women outside a Hartford home in 2000. Twenty-year-old LaTaysha Logan, Campbell’s girlfriend and mother of his son, was killed. Her friend, 18-year-old Desiree Privette, also was fatally shot. Privette’s aunt, Carolyn Privette, survived the shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports that Campbell was resentenced in a brief hearing Wednesday by the same judge who handed down the original sentence.

In 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that a 2012 state law abolishing capital punishment for future crimes must be applied to the men who still faced execution for earlier killings.