Construction worker from Mass. killed in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A construction worker from Massachusetts has been killed while working in Warwick.

Police Deputy Chief Michael Babula says the 45-year-old Fall River man was killed around 2 a.m. Wednesday when a large piece of construction equipment fell on him.

He says federal workplace safety investigators are on the scene.

Police did not identify the man, pending notification of his family.

The man was working for construction company AGI Construction.

The company’s president, Mark Albert, said in a statement to WPRI-TV that they were deeply saddened and extremely distraught. He remembered the man as a hard worker and wonderful friend to many at the company.

A Department of Transportation spokeswoman told WPRI the accident happened during a National Grid operation in the same area as a road construction project.