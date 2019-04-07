FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Mississippi man dead after shot multiple times in head

 
GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi man is dead after he was shot in the head multiple times.

Grenada County Sheriff’s Investigator Josh Dale tells WTVA-TV that deputies were called Saturday to a home north of Grenada.

There, they found 46-year-old Jeff Counts dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Gage Atkinson at the scene and charged him murder.

Dale says Counts, Atkinson and two others were shooting at targets in the home’s backyard. He calls Counts’ death an domestic related situation.

It’s unclear if Atkinson has seen a judge or has a lawyer.

Counts’ body will be sent to the state Crime Lab in Pearl on Monday for an autopsy.