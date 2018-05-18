Propane tanks fuel fire at welding company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials say exploding propane tanks fueled a fire at a welding supply company in Sioux Falls, causing the evacuation of some neighbors.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire at the A-OX Welding Supply Company that broke out Thursday night on the city’s west side. Residents were allowed to return to their homes after firefighters gained control of the fire.

The Argus Leader says authorities believe the fire may have started in a semi that had a full tank of diesel fuel and was loaded with propane tanks that were set to be delivered. Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the business.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says the fire appeared to be on exterior of the business.

