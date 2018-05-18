FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Propane tanks fuel fire at welding company

 
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials say exploding propane tanks fueled a fire at a welding supply company in Sioux Falls, causing the evacuation of some neighbors.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire at the A-OX Welding Supply Company that broke out Thursday night on the city’s west side. Residents were allowed to return to their homes after firefighters gained control of the fire.

The Argus Leader says authorities believe the fire may have started in a semi that had a full tank of diesel fuel and was loaded with propane tanks that were set to be delivered. Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the business.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says the fire appeared to be on exterior of the business.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com