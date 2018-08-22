FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawyer: Officer sexually assaulted teen, stalked hospital

 
Share

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and then stalking her at a hospital.

WSB-TV reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case of East Point police Sgt. Richard Goodine.

The victim’s attorney, Thomas Reynolds, says Goodine detained her at a park Monday morning, drove her around the city, sexually assaulted her and later came to the hospital looking for her.

A GBI document indicates East Point police requested assistance with the allegation that “Goodine molested a juvenile female while on duty.”

Police Chief Tommy Gardner told the station that Goodine also was investigated but not prosecuted in 2011 for sexual battery and child molestation involving a 15-year-old. The chief says the officer says he’s innocent. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html