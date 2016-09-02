Jury not seated, change of venue, for Maine defendant

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — A judge is moving the trial of a man charged with killing a couple before setting fire to their home in the northern Maine town of Oakfield.

The decision to grant a change of venue comes after a judge was unable to seat a jury for the trial of Matthew Davis, who’s charged with killing a couple before setting fire to their home in the northern Maine town of Oakfield.

Jury selection began Thursday in Superior Court in Houlton but the trial was postponed after the judge failed to seat a jury.

The case will now be tried elsewhere.

Davis is accused of shooting 51-year-old Michael Kitchen and 49-year-old Heidi Pratt in their bedroom, setting the house afire and then fleeing in September 2013.