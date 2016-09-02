Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jury not seated, change of venue, for Maine defendant

 
Share

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — A judge is moving the trial of a man charged with killing a couple before setting fire to their home in the northern Maine town of Oakfield.

The decision to grant a change of venue comes after a judge was unable to seat a jury for the trial of Matthew Davis, who’s charged with killing a couple before setting fire to their home in the northern Maine town of Oakfield.

Jury selection began Thursday in Superior Court in Houlton but the trial was postponed after the judge failed to seat a jury.

The case will now be tried elsewhere.

Davis is accused of shooting 51-year-old Michael Kitchen and 49-year-old Heidi Pratt in their bedroom, setting the house afire and then fleeing in September 2013.