Guam drowning victims identified

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The names of three Guam drowning victims have been released.

Pacific Daily News (http://is.gd/SFYDlF) reports two swimmers who were pulled from the water at Ritidian Point on Saturday were Gisu Shin and Kim Hyun Me of Korea.

The two were pronounced dead at Guam Memorial Hospital, where they were taken.

Chief medical examiner Aurelio Espinola says the cause of death was drowning.

Espinola identified the pair. He also has identified a third victim, 22-month-old Hailey Mae Cruz, who was transported to the hospital after an incident Sunday at a beach in Tumon.

The toddler died early Monday morning at the hospital.