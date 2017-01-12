Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-Albanian mayor jailed for sex harassment of city employee

 
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has sentenced a former mayor to 32 months in jail for abusing his post and sexually harassing a young woman who worked at City Hall.

The Serious Crime Court in Albania’s capital on Thursday sentenced former Peshkopi mayor Shukri Xhelili after he was found guilty of having fondled and kissed the 20-year-old woman in his office while she resisted, then taken her to a hotel room in Tirana and promised a pay rise in exchange for sexual favors.

The woman recorded the encounter with her cellphone and a private television station, Ora News, broadcast some of the footage. Xhelili was immediately fired from the government, arrested and then replaced in early elections held a few months later.

Peshkopi is located 155 kilometers (96 miles) east of Tirana.