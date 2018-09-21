Deaths of 3 at Indiana home ruled double homicide, suicide

HENDRICKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve determined that a 71-year-old man shot and killed his wife of 52 years and a caregiver before fatally shooting himself at a southwestern Indiana home.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the update on the investigation was released Thursday by Greene County Coroner George Ockerman.

Police earlier said the bodies of Lawrence T. Burks, his 73-year-old wife Peggy J. Burks, and 58-year-old Debra K. Floyd were found Tuesday in the Green County home along State Route 43 about 1½ miles (2.4 kilometers) south of Hendricksville. Investigators suspected it was a double murder and suicide .

Court records show Peggy Burks filed a petition for divorce on Aug. 21, and her husband countered by filing against her the next day. She sought a protective order, saying she feared for her safety.

