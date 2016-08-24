Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man gets 40 years for shooting friend during argument

 
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a friend in the head during an argument.

The Pensacola News Journal (http://goo.gl/q2KXrg ) reports that 27-year-old Terrance Soles was sentenced this week. He was convicted in June of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Soles was driving around with Skky Shine as a passenger in November 2014 when Soles called 911. He could be heard telling Shine to put his hands on the dashboard before hanging up. Soles called back a few minutes later, asking police to meet him at his mother’s home. When Soles pulled up, Shine was in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators never learned the reason for the shooting.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com