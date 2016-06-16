Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Longtime Chattanooga newspaperman Lee Anderson dies at 90

 
Share

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Lee Stratton Anderson, former publisher and editor of the Chattanooga Free Press has died in Atlanta. He was 90.

Heritage Funeral Home in Chattanooga said Anderson died Thursday.

He was born in Trenton, Kentucky, and moved to Tennessee as a child. He was hired as a reporter for the newspaper when he was 16 as World War II reduced the newsroom staff. It turned into a 70-year career, and he became editor in 1958 and president and publisher in 1990.

Anderson continued as editor of the Free Press editorial page after the sale of the afternoon newspaper in 1998 and its merger with the morning Chattanooga Times in 1999.

The Times Free Press said Gov. Bill Haslam called Anderson “kind and polite, professional and informed” in speaking to the Rotary Club on Thursday in Chattanooga.