Longtime Chattanooga newspaperman Lee Anderson dies at 90

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Lee Stratton Anderson, former publisher and editor of the Chattanooga Free Press has died in Atlanta. He was 90.

Heritage Funeral Home in Chattanooga said Anderson died Thursday.

He was born in Trenton, Kentucky, and moved to Tennessee as a child. He was hired as a reporter for the newspaper when he was 16 as World War II reduced the newsroom staff. It turned into a 70-year career, and he became editor in 1958 and president and publisher in 1990.

Anderson continued as editor of the Free Press editorial page after the sale of the afternoon newspaper in 1998 and its merger with the morning Chattanooga Times in 1999.

The Times Free Press said Gov. Bill Haslam called Anderson “kind and polite, professional and informed” in speaking to the Rotary Club on Thursday in Chattanooga.