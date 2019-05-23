FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Prominent ex-accountant gets 5 years for tax convictions

 
Share

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A politically connected former certified public accountant in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to defraud the United States.

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Carl Nicholson, of Hattiesburg, and ordered him to pay restitution of $629,432 to the IRS and a $25,000 fine, according to a Justice Department statement.

Starrett said during the sentencing hearing that he had read numerous letters submitted to the court supporting Nicholson and his contributions to the community. But the Hattiesburg American reported that Starrett also admonished Nicholson.

“Somewhere along the way you forgot your moral compass,” Starrett told him. “This is one of the most egregious (tax crimes). You knew what you were doing. You were cheating the government and stealing from your partners. It is sad that it has all come to this.”

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

Nicholson served on the state College Board from 1993 to 2004, after being chosen by Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice.

Court documents say that from 2012 to 2014, Nicholson conspired with a client to falsely classify personal expenses as business expenses and that Nicholson filed false tax returns on the client’s behalf. He also was convicted of filing his own false personal income tax returns from 2012 through 2015.

A federal jury found Nicholson guilty in February of all 11 tax-related charges he faced.

Mike Hurst, the U.S. attorney for southern Mississippi, said in a statement that Nicholson “abused his position of trust as a CPA and defrauded Mississippians and American taxpayers.”

“This case illustrates that no one is above the law,” Hurst said.

Nicholson could have received up to 35 years in prison and $2.75 million in fines.

Nicholson was the accountant for former Forrest County Sheriff’s chief deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton. The couple accused him of misleading them, causing them to file fraudulent tax returns.

The Boltons were convicted on multiple counts of tax-related crimes and are serving their sentences in federal prisons. Linda Bolton’s release date is July 4. Charles Bolton is expected to be released Aug. 7, 2020.

___

Information from: The Hattiesburg American, http://www.hattiesburgamerican.com