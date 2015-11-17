Kitty Genovese killer denied parole in notorious 1964 case

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Kitty Genovese killer denied parole in notorious 1964 case

By JENNIFER PELTZ
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The man convicted of killing bartender Kitty Genovese has been denied parole more than half a century after a crime that became a symbol of urban breakdown, officials said Tuesday.

Citing “the extreme violence you exhibited and callous disregard” for Genovese, a parole board turned down Winston Moseley’s 18th bid for release. Now 80 and New York’s longest-serving inmate, he is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence in the 1964 stabbing of Genovese and a 1968 prison breakout, during which he held hostages in Buffalo before being recaptured.

“You still minimize the gravity of your behavior and did not exhibit much insight” in a Nov. 9 interview, the parole board wrote.

It’s unclear whether Moseley has a lawyer who can comment on the decision, and the interview transcript hasn’t yet been released. In earlier parole board interviews and letters to newspaper editors, he has said he is a changed man who is appalled by his violent past.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) warms up during a practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension

“I know that I did some terrible things, and I’ve tried very hard to atone for those things in prison,” he said in a November 2013 parole interview. “I think almost 50 years of paying for those crimes is enough.”

The random stabbing of the 28-year-old Genovese became an urban horror story after reports that dozens of neighbors saw the attack and heard her screams but didn’t try to help her. Details of that account were later challenged; in recent years, reporters found that the number of people who actually saw the murder was significantly exaggerated and that some neighbors did try to help.

But in the meantime, the crime led to a 1970 study that pinpointed the “bystander effect,” the concept that individuals are more likely to provide help when alone than in a group. The case also has been credited with spurring adoption of the 911 system and “Good Samaritan” laws that give legal protection to people who help those in trouble.

While in prison, Moseley has completed educational programs, worked as a porter and been involved in a Quaker program, the parole board said. But members also noted that he had a disciplinary knock — for disobeying a direct order — in the last two years. He’s next eligible for parole in 2017.

Fascination with the Genovese case killing endures: At least five books were published around its 50th anniversary.

During his November 2013 parole interview, he said he was weary of the attention and continued interview requests from journalists.

“It just goes on and on and on,” he said. “I’d just prefer to die and be done with this than keep going over this, year after year after year.”

___

Reach Jennifer Peltz on Twitter @ jennpeltz. More of her work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/jennifer-peltz.