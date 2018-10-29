Community solar project dedicated in memory of director

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Vermont have debuted a new solar array that will help low-income residents.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Southeastern Vermont Community Action dedicated the Community Solar for Community Action facility Thursday in honor of former weatherization director Harald Schmidtke. He worked for SVCA for 25 years before dying of liver cancer last spring. He is credited with helping the SEVCA grow.

SEVCA Executive Director Steve Geller says the 110-kilowatt solar array in Westminster will provide financial relief for up to 50 residents in Windham and Windsor counties. Geller estimates households will receive $400 in credits annual toward electric bills.

The solar project was made possible in part through grant funding. About a third of the project is finished.

___

Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/