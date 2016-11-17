Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man arrested for debt used poison to kill himself in jail

 
Share

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says an unemployed man who was jailed for an unpaid ambulance bill killed himself hours after his arrest by poisoning himself behind bars.

Sheriff Dale Ward announced Wednesday that investigators determined 45-year-old Rex Iverson of Bear River City died in a jail holding cell on Jan. 23 by taking strychnine contained in gel capsules.

Ward says the capsules were so small that they were not found during pat-down searches after Iverson was arrested. Iverson was found unresponsive several hours later.

The sheriff says it appears Iverson pre-planned the situation and told friends that he would poison himself to avoid jail if he were ever arrested.

The Standard-Examiner of Ogden reports (http://bit.ly/2g1VvDi ) outside law enforcement agencies investigated and found the sheriff’s office followed proper protocol with the man’s arrest and jailing.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net