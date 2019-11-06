Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s process for certifying juveniles as adults is unconstitutional and discriminates against African Americans, a public defender for a black 16-year-old boy told Missouri Supreme Court judges on Wednesday.

Public defender Tim Honse said the minor, identified only as D.E.G. in court documents, was 15 at the time of the alleged offense and 16 when he was certified as an adult.

A Jackson County grand jury later indicted him for first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His trial is slated for March.

In court filings, Honse argued that race plays a role in the certification of children as adults and that black minors in Missouri are disproportionately more likely to be tried by the adult justice system.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

“Here, D.E.G. is black, African American, and his mere interaction with the system leads him to be disparately treated,” Honse wrote in court filings.

Honse pointed to 2017 Missouri court data that show black minors were almost six times more likely to be certified as adults compared to white juveniles. He also cited a 2015 Department of Justice report that found black youths in St. Louis County were treated more harshly than whites. He said those findings could be applied statewide.

Honse asked judges to toss out a 1972 Missouri Supreme Court ruling that outlined the appeal process for certification as an adult. Under the current process, minors charged with a crime can dispute their certification, but only after their adult court proceedings end.

Honse wants juveniles to be able to appeal sooner. He said D.E.G. might turn 18 before he’s able to appeal his certification as an adult under the current system.

“D.E.G. is still a child by every measure other than that measure of the juvenile court’s certification decision,” Honse said. By the time the teen is able to appeal, Honse said, the “legal prejudice and the human damage to him will be complete and irreversible.”

The justices questioned whether changing the process would be any quicker or if doing so would put youths through an even longer ordeal.

“My concern would be, whether the opinion is rightly decided or not, is that this may actually cause the process to slow up even further,” Judge Brent Powell said in court.

Lori Fluegel, an attorney for Jackson County’s juvenile officer, defended the current system and said there are safeguards to ensure that minors receive due process.

She also said that allowing for an earlier appeal of adult status “could be detrimental to the juvenile” because in some instance they would have to go through the process, “not once but twice.”

Judges did not indicate when they will rule on the case.