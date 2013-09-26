Kentucky couple killed in Chicago-area plane crash

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A Kentucky hospital has identified the victims of a deadly suburban Chicago plane crash as one of its surgeons and his wife.

Georgetown Community Hospital officials in Georgetown, Ky., said Thursday that the couple killed in Wednesday’s crash were Dr. Narayan Venguswamy and his wife, Jay Venguswamy. They were traveling in a single-engine aircraft.

The plane took off from Georgetown-Scott County Airport in Kentucky and was trying to land at Clow Airport when it crashed about a half mile away in a bank parking lot in Bolingbrook. The couple were the only two people on board.

No one on the ground was hurt. Photos showed the plane ablaze after the crash.