Man just out of prison arrested in fatal stabbing of teen

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A man recently released from prison was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy found face down by fuel pumps at a metro Phoenix convenience store.

Peoria police arrested 27-year-old Michael Adams on suspicion of first-degree murder and said the killing early Thursday was apparently unprovoked.

Police said Adams indicated that he felt threatened by rap music being played on the radio of the vehicle of the victim, whose identified wasn’t released.

Police also said Adams had a pocket knife and blood on several parts of his body when spotted walking near the crime scene.

A sister, Macey Adams, told KNXV-TV that her brother “was experiencing mental health issues.”

Corrections Department records indicate Adams went to prison for convictions that included aggravated assault. He was released Tuesday.