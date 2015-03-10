Albanian jailed for 35 years for murdering 4 at nightclub

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian man has been convicted of murdering four people during a nightclub brawl in Tirana, and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

A Tirana judge ruled Tuesday that 25-year-old Konstandin Xhuvani can’t be granted parole or pardon, and should serve the entire term in a high-security prison.

The shootings prompted Xhuvani’s mother Luiza, an Albanian film star and lawmaker with the then-governing Socialist party, to resign from parliament.