1 dead after boat hits dock near Ohio-Michigan state line

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a boat has died after hitting a dock on a river along the Ohio-Michigan state line.

Three people were hurt and two men were in critical condition following the crash on the Ottawa River near Toledo.

The crash happened early Monday around midnight.

Police in Erie Township, Mich., identified the victim as 45-year-old Thomas Duquette II of Holland, Ohio.

