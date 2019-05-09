FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Top aide to W.Va. governor stepping down from EQT board

 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A top adviser to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is stepping down from the board of directors of the second-largest natural gas producer in the state.

Pittsburgh-based EQT announced Wednesday that Bray Cary will not seek reelection to the company’s board.

Cary released a statement saying “given my tenure on the board and my involvement in the Justice administration I figured it was a good time to step away.”

The company says Cary joined its board in 2008 and has also served as the president, chief executive office and director of West Virginia Media Holdings, a television and print media company, since 2001.

Cary is seen as having an instrumental role in Justice’s administration, to the point where some lawmakers refer to him as “Governor Cary.”