United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

China executes Filipino woman for drug trafficking

 
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A 35-year-old Filipino woman convicted of drug trafficking in China was executed in that country on Wednesday, the Philippine government said.

Foreign Affairs Department spokesman Raul Hernandez said the woman, who has not been identified publicly, was executed Wednesday morning. There was no immediate word from China, which usually does not announce executions except in especially high-profile cases.

The execution came days after Beijing told Manila that it would not receive Vice President Jejomar Binay, who had planned to deliver a letter Sunday from Philippine President Benigno Aquino III to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, seeking a commutation of the death sentence to life imprisonment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said then that his visit would not be “convenient,” and Binay canceled his trip.

China has previously ignored such appeals and executed four Filipino drug convicts in 2011.

Other news
A man waves a flag that reads "O! Hussein" as Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Indian authorities allow Muslim procession in Kashmir’s main city for the first time in 3 decades
A worker climbing on an electricity pole repairs cables after a wildfire near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Major fires raging in Greece and other European countries have advanced. The flames have caused additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greek wildfires reach the outskirts of Athens. EU agency records a huge spike in carbon emissions
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England

Philippine government officials said Wednesday’s execution should serve as a warning to other Filipinos.

“We certainly do not want other Filipino families to go through the same experience, and therefore we renew our call to our countrymen to avoid involvement with drug syndicates,” Hernandez said. “We pray that this is the last time that a tragedy like this befalls any of our countrymen.”

Presidential spokeswoman Abigail Valte expressed hope “that this will serve as a continuing lesson to our citizens not to allow themselves to be victimized and to fall prey to these (drug) syndicates.”

In a statement, Binay said, “It’s not worth it. Lives are at stake here.”

Hernandez has said that the woman was arrested at the Hangzhou International Airport in January 2011 along with a Filipino man. Heroin was found hidden in her luggage, and she was later convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to death. Her companion was also sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve.

Hernandez quoted Chinese authorities as saying the woman had trafficked illegal drugs to China 18 times since 2008 and was paid $3,000 to $4,000 per trip. She pleaded not guilty but the evidence against her was overwhelming, he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday that Chinese judicial authorities made a “fair judgment.” She said death sentences are used “cautiously” and are subject to strict legal procedures and regulations.

She reminded all foreigners in China to follow Chinese laws and not to engage in illegal activities.