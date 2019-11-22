U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Mom, son who died in pond had been returning from therapy

 
ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — Relatives say a mother and her 7-year-old son had been returning from an autism therapy session when their minivan ended up in a suburban St. Louis retention pond.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that autopsies completed Thursday indicated that 34-year-old Ashly Maynard, and her son, Vincent Maynard, drowned. But a final cause of death won’t be decided until toxicology tests are completed.

The bodies were found early Wednesday after a motorist spotted headlights in the water near Roxana, Illinois.

The boy’s paternal grandmother, Mary Maynard of East Alton, described her nonverbal grandson as a “gift from God” and his mother as a forward-thinker.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin has said that although there were no skid marks at the scene, there is no indication so far that what happened was intentional.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com