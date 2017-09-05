FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man acquitted in 1994 killings claims wrongful incarceration

 
Share

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former police officer acquitted in the slaying of two Kentucky brothel workers 23 years ago has filed a federal wrongful incarceration lawsuit against the officer he says falsely charged him.

News outlets report former Oak Grove police Officer Ed Carter filed the lawsuit against former Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby last Thursday after being acquitted in September 2016 in the cold-case deaths of 18-year-old Gloria Ross and 22-year-old Candace Belt. The women were shot and stabbed at New Life Massage Parlor in Oak Grove in September 1994.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial, and says Carter spent three years in jail because of a “profoundly shoddy” investigation, including “fabricated conclusions.”

Newby is now a Hopkinsville police officer. WDRB-TV couldn’t reach him for comment.