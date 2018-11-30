FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Developer sues Rapid City over water main

 
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A prominent Rapid City developer is suing over a leaky water main.

Hani Shafai, of Dream Design International, alleges Rapid City has refused to decommission and relocate the main that he says is beneath his property illegally. The lawsuit says the main has leaked millions of gallons of water since at least 2012.

The Rapid City Journal reports Shafai says the leaky main has delayed development of his land near Highway 44 and created unnatural wetlands. One compromise proposed by Shafai is for the city to shut off the main and construct a new one. Shafai would pay for removing the old one.

City Attorney Joel Landeen says the leak has been fixed and that the line does not need to be replaced right now.

