FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Delaware man ran over teen brother during family row

 
Share

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a 21-year-old man struck his teen brother with a car during a family dispute.

The News Journal cites a release from Delaware State Police that says Jaquan A. James’ 18-year-old brother and their mother got into an argument Monday, during which the mother retrieved a bat and machete, thinking the teen had a gun. Police say the teen began to walk away from the home when James backed out of the driveway, hitting his brother.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

James was charged with felony assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was released on a $40,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com