Another school district is suing e-cigarette maker

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school district plans to sue a leading e-cigarette maker as the number of deaths from a vaping-related lung disease continues to climb.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Olathe school board voted Friday to sue Juul.

Olathe Superintendent John Allison said the district believes middle and high school students are being targeted with misleading advertising by e-cigarette and vaping manufacturers. He says vaping is causing serious disruption in the district’s schools.

Goddard school officials announced earlier this month that they would file a similar lawsuit.

On Friday, health officials reported 805 confirmed and probable cases of the vaping-related lung illness. Thirteen people have died.

Juul has said it doesn’t market to youth and its products are meant to be an alternative to smoking.

