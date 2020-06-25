Sweden fines bank for not properly fighting money laundering

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Sweden fines bank for not properly fighting money laundering

 
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A big Scandinavian bank has been fined for not taking strong enough action to reduce the risk of money laundering. The fine comes after several banks in the region were caught handling dirty money flowing mainly through units in the Baltic states.

Sweden’s financial supervisory authority said Thursday it had imposed a fine of 1 billion kronor ($150 million) on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, known as SEB, for “deficiencies in identifying and managing the risk of money laundering” at its its Baltic subsidiaries.

The agency’s investigation covered the period from 2015 to the start of 2019.

Several Nordic banks have been found to have handled dirty money, largely through subsidiaries in the Baltic countries that they had acquired in previous years.

Among the biggest is Denmark’s Danske Bank, which has admitted to massive money laundering at its Estonian subsidiary. An internal investigation found that some 200 billion euros ($226 billion) that had flowed through the bank’s accounts from 2007 to 2015 was suspicious in nature.

Last year, Swedish authorities launched an investigation into Swedbank, another Swedish bank with links to the Danske Bank case.

The probe will look at whether 15 of Swedbank’s largest shareholders received information that the bank was connected to the money laundering scandal before a TV report last week broke the news.

Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that Swedbank customers had been able to funnel at least 40 billion kronor ($6.1 billion) between Swedbank and Danske Bank in Estonia.