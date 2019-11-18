Man convicted in deaths of 3 men gets life in prison

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted in the slayings of three young men found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm was sentenced to life in prison after authorities dropped their pursuit of the death penalty.

A Bucks County judge sentenced 22-year-old Sean Kratz to life in prison without parole Monday, three days after he was convicted of first-degree murder and other offenses.

Prosecutors said victims’ families had understood they wouldn’t seek the death penalty.

A cousin, 22-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say DiNardo lured the victims to his family’s Solebury farm in 2017 as part of a robbery plot.

They say Kratz shot one man and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed the others.

DiNardo also confessed to killing a fourth man.