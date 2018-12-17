FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Collection of fish species grows at Western New Mexico

 
SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The collection of preserved deep-sea fish at Western New Mexico University has expanded to include ones with long teeth and glowing organs.

The Silver City Sun-News reports the school’s Department of Natural Sciences recently received 18 jars of rare specimens. The donation came from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The institution’s curator of fishes, Philip Hastings, has a home in Silver City.

The school says he offered to donate the deep-sea oddities to the university and help the school further expand the collection.

Manda Jost teaches fish science at Western New Mexico and says some of the donated specimens rarely are seen by humans.