Overseas voting app used in 31 counties during election

 
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — The West Virginia secretary of state is praising a pilot program that allowed overseas citizens to vote on cellphones and mobile tablets in this year’s general election.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says the app, developed by the Boston-based company Voatz, was used in 24 counties in West Virginia on Nov. 6. Roughly 150 voters from 31 countries cast ballots using the mobile voting app.

The app was secured with biometric identification and blockchain technology. It was available to voters eligible under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

Warner has called for an independent audit of the app and mobile ballots, which will take an estimated two to three months.