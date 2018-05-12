$2.2 million: NY church for sale with cottage, parking lot

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island church is for sale along with its caretaker’s cottage and a parking lot — all for $2.2 million.

Newsday reports that the First Church of Christ Scientist in the town of Huntington is now on the market.

Built in 1950, the house of worship is closing and merging with its affiliate in another part of town.

For the $2.2 million, a buyer also gets a 1.8-acre parcel consisting of two lots.

The church is listed with Long Island’s Signature Premier Properties.