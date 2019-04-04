FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tampa firefighter arrested in prostitution sting

 
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida firefighter was arrested while trying to solicit sex acts from an undercover detective while in his uniform.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say 46-year-old Tampa firefighter Brian Hartzler was charged Wednesday with soliciting to commit prostitution. He was released from jail on a $500 bond.

Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny says the agency will make a determination on his status once the report from the sheriff’s office is reviewed.

Sheriff Chad Chronister tells news outlets Hartzler’s arrest is part of an operation against human trafficking. Three other men were also arrested.

An attorney wasn’t listed for Hartzler.