Afghan watchdog: Half of police in some provinces use drugs

By RAHIM FAIEZ
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Approximately half of all police in Afghanistan’s southern provinces use drugs and up to 70% of police positions in those regions are “ghost” positions not actually filled by a person, a new report released Wednesday by a U.S. government watchdog said.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as SIGAR, monitors the billions of dollars the U.S. spends in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The report said Afghanistan’s Internal Security Directorate, partnering with the National Security Directorae, found that approximately 50% of all police in Kandahar, Zabul, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces used drugs. The report did not specify what kind of drugs.

The agencies also found that between 50% and 70% of police positions were “ghost soldier” jobs unfilled by real people.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

The report comes as efforts appear to be ramping up to start negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban on Afghanistan’s future.

Across Afghanistan, the rosters of many units’ soldiers and police are filled with fake names or names of men who were killed in battle but never officially declared dead.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said the ministry had received the report and would investigate.

Abdul Sattar Husseini, a lawmaker and member of parliament’s internal security committee disagreed with the report, but said he can’t deny that there are some drug users in the police ranks, He said around 25% to 30% of police might use drugs and the Interior Ministry was trying to identify them. He offered no evidence for those percentages.

According to Afghan authorities, there are more than 350,000 Afghan security forces, but neither the international community nor Afghan authorities knows how many soldiers and police exist or how many are available for duty at any given time.

The start of intra-Afghan talks, envisaged under a U.S.-Taliban peace agreement signed in February, has been hampered by delays that have frustrated Washington. Some had expected the negotiations to begin earlier this month.

The Taliban have held to their promise under the February agreement not to attack U.S. and NATO troops as required by the February deal but have been staging near-daily attacks on Afghan government forces. They say a permanent cease-fire will be part of the negotiations once they begin.