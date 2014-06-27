Wife gets 50 years for man’s ‘monstrous’ killing

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Wife gets 50 years for man’s ‘monstrous’ killing

 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A judge on Friday imposed a 50-year sentence on a woman convicted of killing her husband using pliers, a box cutter and a plastic baseball bat during a jealous rage.

Justice E. Allen Hunter, who previously described Roxanne Jeskey’s actions as “monstrous savagery,” told her he chose not to impose a life sentence because of her brain injury. Her lawyers argued that the injury contributed to mental problems, leading to the violent outburst in June 2011.

A medical examiner reported that Richard Jeskey was beaten and strangled and suffered cuts, punctures and bruises from head to toe. His naked body was found in a bathtub in their Bangor apartment.

A neighbor testified that Roxanne Jeskey was angry because her husband had been calling another woman.

On Friday, she addressed the judge and suggested she would have been better off letting “nature take its course” instead of having surgery 10 years earlier to remove a brain tumor.

Jeskey also apologized to her husband’s family. “I can honestly say I’ve prayed for you. I do feel your sorrow. I do miss him. He was my husband,” she said. Later, she looked at her own family and said, “God will make each day better than the day before, and I’m confident I’ll get the help I need,” WZON-AM reported.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence for Jeskey. The defense asked the judge to impose 20 to 25 years, and said she’d likely die in prison even with that sentence.