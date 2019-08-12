The Latest: City to defend those sued in teen’s death

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed over the death of a teen who died trapped in his car (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

The family of a teenager who died trapped in a vehicle despite making two 911 calls has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati, which says it will defend itself and others named in the suit.

The suit filed Monday charges the city, a former city official and four city employees with actions it alleges led to 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s 2018 death. The family says their object is to determine what went wrong and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney says the city has reviewed and evaluated the ways it responds to emergencies and has implemented changes since 2018. He declined to comment further due to the “active litigation.”

Plush was apparently pinned by a foldaway seat in his parked car and suffocated to death.

___

11:45 a.m.

The family of a teenager who died trapped in a vehicle despite making two 911 pleas for help has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati.

The suit filed Monday in Hamilton County charges the city and several city officials and workers with actions it alleges led to 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s 2018 death. The family says the object is to find out what went wrong and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The city has made changes after the failed response to Plush’s calls, but his parents have expressed frustration while seeking answers.

Plush was apparently pinned by a foldaway seat when he reached for tennis gear while his car was parked near his school. He suffocated to death.

Messages seeking comment were left with the city.