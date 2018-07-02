FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Navy vet killed by campus police had concealed gun permit

 
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Navy veteran who was fatally shot by Portland State University campus police during a fight outside a bar had a permit to carry a concealed handgun, a news organization reported Monday.

Sgt. Brent Laizure, a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that Jason Erik Washington had a valid concealed carry permit.

Washington, 45, who is black, was shot to death by campus police outside a bar in downtown Portland late Friday. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the shooting.

Witness Keyaira Smith told several news outlets that Washington was trying to break up a fight and a gun holstered on his hip fell out. He went to pick it up and was shot after someone yelled, “Gun!” Smith said. She had not responded to a request for an interview from The Associated Press.

Other news
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani tosses 1st MLB shutout, homers twice to lead Angels to doubleheader sweep of Tigers

A video clip shot by a bystander and obtained by KOIN-TV shows a black object in the pocket of a shorts-wearing man who is trying to break up a fight.

The man falls to the ground after pulling another man off his friend as they exchange blows.

The camera jerks away from the action shortly after the fall and doesn’t show the shooting.

Washington was a Navy veteran who had worked at the U.S. Postal Service since 1998, OPB reported. He was married and had three children and one grandchild.

“He loved those kids, he was crazy about them,” said David Norton, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 82. Norton knew Washington for seven years.

“He was a big personality. He always had a lot to say. He kind of had a larger-than-life personality. He was always very animated and exuberant. And if you ever worked with the guy or knew the guy, you would never forget him.”

Norton said Washington was with co-workers the day he was shot.

PSU students protested over the weekend over the university’s decision to arm its campus police. The university’s board of trustees voted in 2015 arm its police force over objections from students.

___

Information from: KOPB-FM, http://news.opb.org